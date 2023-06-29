Landscape, construction pros blueprint ways to beat extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With it feeling at times this week like more than 100 degrees outside, landscape and construction companies are having to blueprint ways to beat the heat.

For businesses whose work is primarily outdoors, there is no escaping an excessive heat warning for Middle Tennessee.

Chris Rock, Vice President at landscaping and construction company Verdant, says they’re sending out their workers earlier in the morning to avoid the hottest part of the afternoon.

Before each job, project managers at Verdant also give a safety talk to the team, that includes a checklist of ways to avoid heat exhaustion.

“Working in heat elements or any time of extreme weather element is extremely difficult,” Rock said. “If we can’t take care of them and provide an environment for them to be safe, successful, and effective, then we’re not going to be able to get our job done and we can’t do what we do without them.”

The project manager at Verdant, Wolf Denning, makes sure he packs a cooler and advises his team to take frequent breaks. Good news for the guys at Verdant - part of their expertise is putting shade in places where it’s missing.

“By the time I get to the job site and start working it’s like almost instantly, as soon as I get out of the truck, I’m drenched in sweat,” Denning said. “It feels really good to be able to go back and look at your work and see it be completed. Especially some of these jobs you walk on the job site and it’s like a barren wasteland and by the time we get done, it’s beautiful it’s green, there’s shade.”

To stay safe in hot conditions, per Actsafe Safety Association:

- Stay hydrated. Drink water or Gatorade-type drinks frequently (about 8 ounces every 15 minutes.)

- If possible, avoid direct sunlight or other heat sources.

- Utilize the ventilation or fans in enclosed areas.

- Rest frequently in cool, shaded areas.

- Avoid alcohol or caffeinated beverages and eat lightly.

- Get acclimated but remember that this takes time, possibly several days.

- Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothes.

- Wear wide-brimmed hard hats, neck protectors, and sunscreen.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.