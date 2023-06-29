Hotel Fraye’s Chef Lombard prepares Seared Scallops

3 U10 Diver Sea Scallops

3 Scallop Shells - thoroughly cleaned

1 oz Calabrian Chili Puree

2 Cups Orange Juice

2 Cups Pineapple Juice

1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Peeled Shallot

1oz Roasted Red Peppers - diced

1 Corn on the Cob

3 thin slices of Serrano Ham

1oz Cilantro - chopped

Juice of 2 Fresh Limes

Juice of 1 Grapefruit

1oz Chardonnay

1 oz Cornstarch Slurry - 2 teaspoons cornstarch combined with 1oz cold water, mixed well.

For Charred Corn:

Toss corn on cob in olive oil and a bit of salt and sugar. Grill corn on hot charcoal or gas grill on all sides until corn is properly charred and blistered. Place into fridge until cool. Place corn into small mixing bowl and carefully cut corn off the cob on all sides. Grab one peeled shallot, mince and add to corn. Add diced roasted red peppers into bowl, as well as chopped cilantro. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Squeeze the juice of 1 small lime into bowl as well. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

For Calabrian Chili Citrus Jus:

Add 1 ounce of Calabrian Chili puree into a small sauce pan on medium heat. Let cook for 30 seconds and then add 2 cups orange juice, 2 cups pineapple juice, and a half cup of sugar. Turn up heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer/low boil. Let mixture reduce by half, about 20 minutes. Add a pinch of salt and juice of one grapefruit. Thicken up with 1 oz of cornstarch slurry.

For Serrano Ham Crisp:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add parchment paper to a cooking sheet pan. Lightly spray with PAM nonstick oil. Add ham in a single layer spread 1/2 inch apart. Top ham with another parchment paper sheet. Place another cooking sheet pan on top to firmly press the ham. Place into the oven for about 25 minutes, or until crispy to the touch. Let cool completely and carefully remove.

For the Scallops:

Remove the muscle from the side of each scallop. Set scallops on a paper towel and pay dry. Season lightly with salt and white pepper before cooking.

Prepare the Dish:

Heat two nonstick saute pans on medium high heat. Add olive oil and a knob of unsalted butter to a pan and carefully add 3 scallops to the hot pan. Let them cook in the pan, without turning for 2-3 minutes. Slightly turn over the scallops to check if the cooking side is evenly caramelized and browned. If so, fully turn over each scallop and add the white wine. Deglaze the pan for 10 seconds and completely turn off heat. Top with fresh lime juice. Set aside. In the other pan saute the corn mixture in a small amount of olive oil for 30 seconds. Add the Calabrian chili citrus jus to the pan and cook for another 30 seconds until the sauce thickens around the corn mixture. Spoon the corn/sauce mix into the scallop shells. Top with the cooked scallops, one per shell. Spoon any remaining corn/sauce mix on top of the scallops. Top with the crispy ham. Garnish with micro cilantro and any assortment of colorful edible micro flowers. Enjoy

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.