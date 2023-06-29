Ground stop issued at Nashville International Airport due to severe weather
BNA urges travelers to continuously check with their individual airlines regarding their flight status.
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for arriving aircraft at Nashville International Airport due to severe thunderstorms.
BNA made the announcement at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.
The airport urges travelers to continuously check with their individual airlines regarding their flight status.
