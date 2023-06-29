First responders foster abandoned kittens after animal shelter forced to close

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and...
Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.(Edmond 911)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (Gray News) – When an animal shelter in Oklahoma was forced to temporarily close, first responders took matters into their own hands.

According to the Edmond Police Department, the local animal shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to an illness outbreak among the shelter dogs – which means no visitors, no adoptions and no intakes.

Sadly, three abandoned kittens were left with nowhere to go last Saturday – but Officer Oak stepped in and offered to foster them until they found homes.

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for...
Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.(Edmond 911)

Dispatchers with Edmond 911 also “very willingly” offered to babysit the abandoned kittens for the remainder of Officer Oak’s shift until he could take them home.

In an update on Monday, dispatchers said all three kittens have since been adopted.

The Edmond Animal Shelter closed on June 5 and remains closed until further notice, but officials said the dogs who tested positive for illness have continued to improve daily.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
WSMV heat alerts
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Davidson County
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

FILE - Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news conference in Washington, May 16,...
Ex-Roman Catholic cardinal, now 92, is not competent to stand trial in sex abuse case, expert says
'I can't believe that happened to me': Paddleboarder chased by hammerhead shark
Taking heat alerts seriously
Chief meteorologist Lisa Spencer explains humidity
Teen charged after ‘accidental’ shooting left 12-year-old girl critically injured in Nashville,...
Teen charged after ‘accidental’ shooting left 12-year-old girl critically injured in Nashville, police say