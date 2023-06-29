First Alert Forecast: Strong storm potential with building heat and humidity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for today through Saturday. Strong - severe storms will remain possible in the Mid State through this afternoon. Meanwhile, extreme humidity and building heat will remain a problem for many.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for much of the Mid State until 4pm. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through this evening. Western Middle Tennessee is under an Excessive Heat Warning today. Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory continues for the I-65 corridor.

Showers and storms, most sub-severe, will push southward through Middle Tennessee this afternoon. A few may produce brief, damaging wind gusts, dime size hail, and/or flooding of poor drainage areas.

Western parts of the Mid State will not have much in the way of cloud cover so there the intense heat and humidity will be the biggest concern. The heat index may exceed 110 degrees this afternoon over western Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee. If you’re in this area, minimize time outdoors. Maximize time in a cool, air conditioned space.

TOMORROW:

Heat index values may top 110 degrees on Friday. (WSMV)

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the area on Friday. Friday’s heat & humidity will be even more intense than Thursday’s. Temperatures will start around 80 degrees during the morning. During the afternoon, highs will be near 100 degrees in Nashville. The heat index may top 110 degrees in Nashville at times.

The chance for rain and storms tomorrow is lower than today -- 30% in Nashville. That said, any storms tomorrow could become strong - severe.

SATURDAY & BEYOND:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through much of the extended forecast. The best chance rain timing each day will be the afternoon and evening. There’s a reasonable chance the storms will hold off long enough on Saturday for temperatures to reach the upper 90s. Assuming that happens, the heat index will easily top 100 degrees.

Tuesday, the 4th of July, should bring a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon.

