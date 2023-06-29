First Alert Forecast: Excessive heat and storms over the next several days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Days remain in effect through Saturday. Strong - severe storms will remain possible in the Mid State through this afternoon. Meanwhile, extreme humidity and building heat will remain a problem for many through Saturday.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for storms, heat and air quality. A Severe Thunderstorms Watch is in effect until 8pm for Southern Kentucky. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through this evening. Western Middle Tennessee is under an Excessive Heat Warning today. The Heat Advisory was cancelled for the I-65 corridor including Nashville.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm for southern Kentucky (WSMV)

Showers and storms, most sub-severe, will push southward through southern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee this afternoon. A few may produce brief, damaging wind gusts, dime size hail, and/or flooding of poor drainage areas.

Western parts of the Mid State will not have much in the way of cloud cover so there the intense heat and humidity will be the biggest concern. The heat index may exceed 110 degrees this afternoon over western Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee. If you’re in this area, minimize time outdoors. Maximize time in a cool, air conditioned space.

The sky will clear behind this batch of storms. There is some hint of another round of storms dropping down from the Midwest. We’ll keep you advised of that. The low will be in the mid 70s.

DANGEROUS HEAT TOMORROW:

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the area on Friday. Friday’s heat & humidity will be even more intense than Thursday’s. Temperatures will start around 80 degrees during the morning. During the afternoon, highs will be near 100 degrees in Nashville. The heat index may top 110 degrees in Nashville at times.

The chance for rain and storms tomorrow is lower than today -- 30% in Nashville. That said, any storms tomorrow could become strong - severe.

Excessive Heat Warning for most of Middle Tennessee Friday (WSMV)

HOT AND STORMY SATURDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday. There’s a reasonable chance the storms will hold off long enough on Saturday for temperatures to reach the upper 90s. Assuming that happens, the heat index will easily top 100 degrees.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND:

Expect off and on rain and thunderstorms through much of the extended forecast. The best chance for rain each day will be the afternoon and evening. It will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s each day.

*Tuesday, the 4th of July, should bring a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon, high in the low 90s.

