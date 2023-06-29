First Alert Forecast: Dangerously hot with potential for storms

While the main focus over the next few days will still be the dangerous heat expected across the Mid State, we’ll need to watch out for a couple of rounds of potentially strong storms in this hot, humid, and unstable environment.

We are closely watching to see if a batch of storms will develop to our north and move through the Mid State this morning. Unfortunately, it really just is a waiting game but any storm that does develop could produce damaging winds, heavy downpours, and even some small hail.

Today we’ll see highs in the 90s and heat index values near and in the triple digits. Much of the area is under a Heat Advisory today, but far west middle Tennessee is under an excessive heat warning.

Many of us on Friday are under an Excessive Heat Warning with some areas even pushing for that 100° mark by the afternoon. Heat index values could be as high as 115°.

Much like today, we’ll need to watch for any shower or storm that could develop throughout the day, but most of the area for now is looking dry.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs well into the 90s on Saturday with heat index values still well into the triple digits. The day will start dry, but some showers and storms look to develop in the afternoon. Sunday looks cooler, with highs near the mid 90 with a few showers and storms. Any storm this weekend could also produce damaging winds and heavy rain.

Temperatures in the lower 90s by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

