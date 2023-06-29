Family describes relief at life sentence for man convicted of Cobra bar murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury sentenced Horrace Williamson to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday, one day after convicting him for murder in the killings of two people outside The Cobra bar in 2018.

Brandon Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio were shot to death in the bar’s parking lot during a violent robbery. After a week of witness testimony, the jury identified Williamson as the accomplice to the alleged shooter, Demontrey Logsdon.

“It was just final relief, final relief,” Robin Fisher, Sarrantonio’s mother, said. “It’s just been hell over the past five years, and it was so nervous coming down here, just wondering what was going to transpire.”

Fisher and Sarrantonio’s younger sister, Jolie, both testified at the sentencing hearing Wednesday along with Teal’s parents Teresa and Bart.

“I know this was never going to bring her back, we knew that, we wish it could, but I think just having some closure and being able to move past the legality of it and really be able to mourn and grieve and just celebrate her because she was such a bright light and it’s good to finally have one chapter closed,” Jolie said.

Teal’s parents described the “living hell” they’ve endured since their son was murdered. An outdoorsman who loved music, Teal was killed on the morning of his 33rd birthday.

Sarrantonio, also an avid music lover, was described by family as a “bright light,” whose glass was “always half-full, never half-empty.”

The jury’s sentence of life without the possibility of parole for murder was the harshest sentence they could offer in the case. Williamson will be sentenced on other charges related to the killings in August.

Logsdon’s murder trial will be at a later date.

