Car crashes in Target parking lot in Clarksville, driver found shot inside, later dies

The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
A man was found shot inside a car that crashed near Target in Clarksville.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating an incident involving a car that crashed in the Target parking lot in Clarksville and a driver who was found shot inside and later died.

According to Clarksville Police, officers were called to the Target parking lot at 2823 Wilma Rudolph Road just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. A small sedan crashed near the front entrance of the store and the 22-year-old driver was found inside with a gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information of footage to contact the department at 931-648-0656.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FILE
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes collected in Nashville

Latest News

A man is in critical condition after crashing late Wednesday night in Greenbrier.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Greenbrier
Motorcycle crash in Greenbrier
Two men stole rifles and handguns from a gun shop while another waited with the car in Gallatin...
Three suspects sought for gun shop theft in Gallatin
Homicide investigation underway in Clarksville