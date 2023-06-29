‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating an accidental shooting that sent a young girl to the hospital in critical condition early Thursday morning.

According to MNPD, officers were called to 905 1st Avenue South just after 1 a.m. on Thursday and arrived to find a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head inside one of the apartments. The girl was reportedly handling the gun when it went off, police said.

She was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Witnesses have told the police that the shooting was accidental, and there was a group of juveniles at home by themselves when the shooting occurred. The investigation has shown, however, that at least one person fled the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

