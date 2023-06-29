‘Accidental’ shooting leaves girl critically injured in Nashville, police say

Officers responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Police are working to determine if the shooting was accidental or if suspects were involved.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating an accidental shooting that sent a young girl to the hospital in critical condition early Thursday morning.

According to MNPD, officers were called to 905 1st Avenue South just after 1 a.m. on Thursday and arrived to find a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head inside one of the apartments. The girl was reportedly handling the gun when it went off, police said.

She was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Witnesses have told the police that the shooting was accidental, and there was a group of juveniles at home by themselves when the shooting occurred. The investigation has shown, however, that at least one person fled the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Lamarion Buchanan, age 18.
Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Delta-8
New Delta-8 law hopes to keep THC gummies away from kids

Latest News

(Stock image - not a photo from the actual scene depicted in the article)
Man’s body discovered at boat ramp in Benton County
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL...
Projected Titans starter suspended six games for gambling policy violation: reports
Thursday morning News Update
Preventing license plate thefts
School security officers use rubber guns to practice searching for active shooter threats.
Up-close look at new active shooting training to improve school safety in Tennessee