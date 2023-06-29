1 killed by falling tree in Maury County, officials say

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in Maury County during severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

Fire Chief Richard Schatz said a tree fell at about 2 p.m. at 4552 Kedron Road and killed the woman, who has not yet been identified.

A round of severe weather made its way through Middle Tennessee around noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

