1 killed by falling tree in Maury County, officials say
A round of severe weather made its way through Middle Tennessee around noon.
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in Maury County during severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to the Maury County Fire Department.
Fire Chief Richard Schatz said a tree fell at about 2 p.m. at 4552 Kedron Road and killed the woman, who has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
