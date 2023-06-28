Vandy to host Boston College, Vols hoops playing at North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Matchups for the 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge have been announced, and while Vanderbilt will be playing host, Tennessee is traveling to Michael Jordan’s alma mater.

Vandy is set to host Boston College on Wednesday, Nov. 29, with a tip-off scheduled for 9:15 p.m. (ET). Meanwhile, Vols hoops will be traveling to Chapel Hill to take on UNC on Nov. 29, with tip-off slated for 7:15 p.m.

As for the women’s programs, Vandy will play at NC State on Nov. 29, with a tip-off time of 7:15 p.m. The Lady Vols will host Notre Dame the same day with a 5 p.m. tip-off.

“The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network,” the Southeastern Conference said.

