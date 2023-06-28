Vandy to host Boston College, Vols hoops playing at North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge

Matchups for the 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge are set.
Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka shoots over Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) during...
Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka shoots over Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Matchups for the 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge have been announced, and while Vanderbilt will be playing host, Tennessee is traveling to Michael Jordan’s alma mater.

Vandy is set to host Boston College on Wednesday, Nov. 29, with a tip-off scheduled for 9:15 p.m. (ET). Meanwhile, Vols hoops will be traveling to Chapel Hill to take on UNC on Nov. 29, with tip-off slated for 7:15 p.m.

As for the women’s programs, Vandy will play at NC State on Nov. 29, with a tip-off time of 7:15 p.m. The Lady Vols will host Notre Dame the same day with a 5 p.m. tip-off.

“The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network,” the Southeastern Conference said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.
Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1

Latest News

Men of Valor golf tournament
Connor Bedard and other top NHL prospects helped teach local Nashville youth hockey players...
Top hockey prospects hold youth clinic ahead of NHL Draft in Nashville
Nashville Predators release 2023-24 season schedule
Nashville Predators release 2023-24 season schedule
Local girls AAU teams compete at Worlds