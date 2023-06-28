TSU to announce first HBCU hockey team

The announcement will take place before the NHL Draft kicks off Wednesday night at the arena.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee State University will become the first Historically Black College and University to introduce ice hockey at the collegiate level.

TSU is expected to make the announcement about its hockey team at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday afternoon in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association and the Nashville Predators.

The announcement will take place before the NHL Draft kicks off Wednesday night at the arena, according to the university.

