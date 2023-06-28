Thieves use moving truck to steal from Nashville lawn equipment businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video shows someone using a truck to steal thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment in South Nashville.

The owners of Nashville Lawn Equipment believe this is a new trend. They believe the same group of people have robbed five different lawn equipment stores throughout Nashville in the past few weeks. The thieves use moving trucks to break in and take what they want.

“When you come in the first thing in the morning and see your gate completely smashed open, you just feel sick to your stomach,” Kyle Robinson said.

Robinson said he stall can’t shake the feeling after rushing into his business Saturday morning and seeing the surveillance video.

“It was a huge Penske box truck that they had stolen, rammed through our fence, breaking our fence completely apart,” Robinson said.

The two men backed into the store on Thompson Lane, hop out of the truck and start loading up.

“They got off with three pieces of equipment valued at over $25,000,” Robinson said.

It didn’t just happen to Robinson.

“Other dealers actually reached out to us on that Friday saying you guys need to look out, and then you come in the next day and it happened to you,” Robinson said.

Commercial Lawn Equipment and Chilton’s Turf Center were two of the other lawn equipment businesses struck by the thieves in the last few weeks.

“I just hope Metro Police can at least catch them in the act because once they catch them, then they are going to be able to tie them to all of the rest of the break-ins,” Robinson said.

While Robinson is re-upping his security system, Metro Police said they found the stolen Penske truck but not the thieves.

“It’s just an unsettling feeling. You work so hard and try to make an honest living and somebody comes in and just destroys that,” Robinson said.

While police search for these thieves, some of the businesses have relocated their expensive equipment.

