Tennessee man reported missing, last seen in Oklahoma City, officials say

“It is suspected that the furthest he could have gone on one tank of gas from Oklahoma City would be about as far as Amarillo, Texas, if he followed the path toward Santa Fe.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man from Joelton, Tennessee, has been reported missing and was last seen in the early morning hours on June 19 in Oklahoma City, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Officials with TDCI said their former colleague Larry “Buck” Knight Jr. was last seen around 3:30 a.m. in OKC driving a 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab truck that’s dark green with silver trim and chrome running boards.

“He was traveling to Santa Fe, NM. One of Mr. Knights’s family members spoke to him around 7 p.m. on June 18, 2023. He never checked into the hotel in Santa Fe and did not arrive for a scheduled meeting on June 20, 2023,” TDCI said.

Police said he did buy gas in OKC on June 19 at 3:30 a.m. and a missing persons report was later filed that same day.

“It is suspected that the furthest he could have gone on one tank of gas from Oklahoma City would be about as far as Amarillo, Texas, if he followed the path toward Santa Fe,” TDCI said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.

