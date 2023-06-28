Teen accused in fiery Nashville crash that injured multiple juveniles, police say

Officers found one of the juvenile victims was seriously injured to the point of possible permanent disfigurement in the face, according to the affidavit.
Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is facing over 10 charges after injuring multiple juveniles in a fiery crash in Nashville, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the early morning hours on Tuesday which was after juvenile curfew on Lafayette Street near Fairfield Avenue.

The vehicle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed and officers began pursuing it, according to the affidavit. Shortly after the pursuit began, the car crashed head-on into a utility pole and officers observed six people running from it towards Lewis Street.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Five of the occupants, who were all under the age of 18, went home and called 911 to report the car crash, police said. Officers found one of the juvenile victims was seriously injured to the point of possible permanent disfigurement in the face.

Three other victims were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the affidavit. All five of the juvenile victims told officers the driver and owner of the vehicle, and told him to slow down.

Some of the victims told police that 19-year-old Malachi Byrd ran away after they called the police to help them with their injuries, police said.

Later on Tuesday, Byrd flagged down an officer on Murfreesboro Pike and asked if he could get his belongings from the crashed vehicle, according to the affidavit. Officers then took him into custody.

After being read his Miranda rights, police said Byrd admitted to being the driver of the crashed vehicle. Byrd now faces charges of three counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to give information/aid, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to file a report and other charges.

