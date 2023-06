NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man at the center of a Silver Alert on Tuesday has been safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The TBI said William Wilson was found safe shortly after the alert was issued.

LOCATED! We’re always grateful for a quick resolution to an alert. William Wilson has been located, and is safe. pic.twitter.com/BI0r5meJ7r — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2023

