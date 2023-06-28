Oversight board sees discrimination in use of LPRs in pilot data

The board is concerned that certain neighborhoods saw more police activity despite data showing even distribution.
The license plate reader pilot program has reached its 3-month mark.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s license plate reader (LPR) pilot program has now been in effect for three months and the preliminary data from the city is now available.

The Community Oversight Board (COB) said the areas that have the highest level of law enforcement outcomes take place in overwhelmingly non-white and low-income areas.

The COB finds this concerning because it was stated that LPRs would be “equitably distributed.” However, when compared to the distribution of vehicle stops by Metro Nashville Police, those appear to be more evenly distributed throughout the city.

The data during the first three months looks like this:

  • 733 verified hits across four quadrants
  • 57 vehicle stops
  • 49 vehicle or driver searches
  • 47 arrests
  • 55 vehicle recoveries

The LPRs take a picture of the car’s license plate, then turn the image into letters and numbers, and run the plate through a database. If it matches a plate in the database, it is considered a hit.

Of the four quadrants, Quadrant A (North Nashville, East Nashville, and Madison) accounts for the most hits with a little more than 46 percent.

Many of those hits are happening on Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane as well as Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Blvd.

There are still three months left on this pilot program and the COB plans to continue analysis of the LPRs in non-white areas.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

LPR pilot program data