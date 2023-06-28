Outdoor tornado warning sirens being tested Thursday in Nashville

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you hear sirens around Nashville on Thursday, it’s because a vendor with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be testing three tornado warning sirens.

Nashville OEM says Meer Electric will be conducting growl tests at Siren 5 at Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Siren 41 at McCabe Park and Siren 50 at Parkwood Park.

The tests are set to take place between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nashville OEM said that you may not hear the test as the sirens aren’t meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings.

“The growl test will be verifying repairs made to the outdoor tornado warning siren were successful. The siren will admit a sound for less than a minute during the test,” Nashville OEM said.

“The monthly test of the Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System is conducted to identify issues at tornado siren sites so they can be corrected as soon as possible.”

