Nashville’s most wanted: Police searching for murder, vehicular homicide suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has released its weekly most wanted list and the No. 1 suspect is wanted for premeditated first-degree murder.

MNPD’s Criminal Warrants Division released its top-10 most wanted list with Perry D. Reed, 23, at the top of the list. He’s wanted for murder from a grand jury indictment. It’s unknown when he was last scene, police said.

If you have any information regarding Reed or his whereabouts, or the whereabouts of anyone on this list, you’re asked to call MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s top 10 most wanted list from MNPD’s Criminal Warrant Division:

1. Perry D. Reed

DOB: 2/10/2000

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated

Last seen: Unknown

2. De’tynn Q Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003

Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony

Last seen: Unknown

3. Glenwan L. Hobson Jr.

DOB: 5/11/1998

Wanted for Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment x2, Aggravated Assault and Weapon-Dangerous Felon

Last seen: Unknown

4. Adrian Abernathy

DOB: 8/5/1993

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Assault x3, Felon in Possession of Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report

Last seen: Unknown

5. William D. Tribue

DOB: 6/2/1981

Wanted for Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Vehicular Assault-1st Offense, Domestic Assault-Bodily Injury

Last seen: Unknown

6. Montavious J. Bass

DOB: 6/23/2000

Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2, Aggravated Burglary, GJ: Aggravated Robbery, FTA, Probation Violation, Weapon-Dang. Felon, Weapon-Felon in Possession

Last seen: Unknown

7. Ronald L. Mcknight

DOB: 2/14/1981

Wanted for Aggravated Burglary x16, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, Parole Violation, Theft of Firearm, Theft of Property x6, Vandalism x4, Weapon-Dangerous Felon, Weapon-Felon in Possession

Last seen: Unknown

8. Briona D. Claybrooks

DOB: 12/2/2002

Wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping-Threat of Weapon, Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault-Strangulation, Domestic Assault, Vandalism, Theft of Property

Last seen: Unknown

9. Amare M. Ramey

DOB: 5/7/2005

Wanted for Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault-Serious Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon

Last seen: North Nashville

10. Dawayne Young

DOB: 12/4/2000

Wanted for Aggravated Robbery-Weapon or Object x2

Last seen: Unknown

