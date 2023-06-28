Nashville teen works to escape poverty, learn trade through local program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new class of people started training to learn how to launch a career for themselves through the UpRise program at West End Community Church in Nashville.

Russell Simmons, 18, recently graduated from LEAD Academy High School in Nashville. He is one of dozens in the class hoping to lead his own change.

“Money was very much a problem for me,” Simmons said. “It’s something that I rarely had growing up.”

UpRise has recently started reaching out to students at LEAD Academy, helping give high school graduates – who need to work to help support themselves or their families as opposed to going to college – another option for a successful future.

It’s not just high school graduates, either. Among program participants are single parents, veterans, and people overcoming criminal records or addiction.

Simmons is pursuing an electrical apprenticeship while he works at Mcdonald’s to earn a wage.

“I want to be stable and continue to be stable, and never have the thought again,” Simmons said of not having enough money to live.

“He is launching a very lucrative career very early in life,” Simmons’ Career Coach Patricia Hammock said. “Four years from now, he will be a journeyman electrician. He will be able to plant his flag anywhere on the planet and take care of himself and his family.”

UpRise is divided into three phases. Phase One is a five-week training camp focused on building participants’ professional competencies.

Some tracks have an education phase, like CNA, CMA, and CDLs. Oftentimes, participants go somewhere for short-term education.

“For Russell’s track, he will go directly from training camp into his career,” Hammock said. “There is no in-between step because the employer is going to educate him, bring him into the apprenticeship program where he’s still earning money, 40 hours a week.”

Then, graduates work alongside their career coaches to get placed in a job with upward mobility.

On average, UpRise graduates make more than $25,000 a year in their first year of work. 89% retain their jobs one year after graduation.

“I want to build the foundation of the life that I’m going to have in the future,” Simmons said.

UpRise Nashville is a ministry of West End Community Church, which houses the program free of charge. Almost 60% of funding for UpRise comes from individual contributions. To learn more about giving and the program itself, you can visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.