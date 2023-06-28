Nashville man accused of arson in Lebanon house fires, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing two charges of arson after a house fire in Lebanon spread to a neighboring house, according to Lebanon Police.

Police said first responders were fighting a house fire in the 500 block of Cainsville Road that traveled to a neighboring house on June 8.

After neighbors were removed from the house for their safety, the fire was extinguished. Fire investigators responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Police say their investigation shows the was suspicious.

Information fire investigators gathered was shared with police to collaborate on prosecution, police said.

On Tuesday, warrants were secured for two counts of arson against 27-year-old Ian Thompson, of Nashville. On Wednesday, Thomas flew back to Nashville and was taken into custody at Nashville International Airport, police said.

“Both the Lebanon Police as well as the Lebanon Fire Department would like to thank the Metro Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety for their assistance in the apprehension,” Lebanon Police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.