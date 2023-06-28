Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean headline Covenant School benefit night at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s biggest country stars will gather and perform at the Grand Ole Opry to honor the victims of The Covenant School shooting.

In August, the Nashville community will be able to gather as part of the special music event, “A Covenant Knight at the Grand Ole Opry House.” Country music stars like Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, and Old Dominion are set to perform, among other big-name stars.

The concert will be held five months after the mass shooting at The Covenant School and will benefit those affected by the tragedy.

“All proceeds will go to The Covenant School Community Fund to continue mental health support for healing, ease the transition back into the building and equip the school for a safe, successful new year together,” the Opry wrote on their website.

The event will take place on Aug. 7 at the Grand Ole Opry, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 30.

For the full lineup and ticketing information, visit the Grand Ole Opry’s website.

