Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean headline Covenant School benefit night at Grand Ole Opry

All proceeds will go to The Covenant School Community Fund.
Wallen and Aldean among those performing at a benefit concert for The Covenant School.
Wallen and Aldean among those performing at a benefit concert for The Covenant School.(AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s biggest country stars will gather and perform at the Grand Ole Opry to honor the victims of The Covenant School shooting.

In August, the Nashville community will be able to gather as part of the special music event, “A Covenant Knight at the Grand Ole Opry House.” Country music stars like Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, and Old Dominion are set to perform, among other big-name stars.

The concert will be held five months after the mass shooting at The Covenant School and will benefit those affected by the tragedy.

“All proceeds will go to The Covenant School Community Fund to continue mental health support for healing, ease the transition back into the building and equip the school for a safe, successful new year together,” the Opry wrote on their website.

The event will take place on Aug. 7 at the Grand Ole Opry, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 30.

For the full lineup and ticketing information, visit the Grand Ole Opry’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.
Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Patty Loveless speaks at a news conference for the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday, April...
New Patty Loveless exhibit to open at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
License plate readers have been rolled out in Nashville as part of a pilot program.
Oversight board sees discrimination in use of LPRs in pilot data
Hockey
TSU to announce first HBCU hockey team
LPR pilot program data