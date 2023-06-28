Midstate organization says innocent animals are being euthanized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of perfectly healthy animals are being put to death and it’s a problem that happens far more in the South.

One Midstate organization is trying to change that, but they said they’re going to need everyone’s help.

From the outside, the non-profit CASA looks like a rural, Tennessee home, but if you go inside on any given day, you’re likely to find a surgeon hard at work.

“Will you grab one of those syringes?” said one surgeon as she prepared to amputate a kitten’s leg.

That kitten doesn’t have a name yet, but she will.

The plan is to amputate her leg, adopt her out, and save her life because at CASA, that’s what they do.

“That’s our motto: ‘transporting them from hopeless to home,’” said Maily Tran one of the co-founders of CASA.

In the north there’s a shortage of pets. Down south, it’s a very different story.

“Perfectly healthy and happy animals, dogs and cats, are being euthanized because there’s not enough space. There’s not time and there’s not enough resources,” said Tran.

So Tran and her team decided to bridge the gap.

They now rescue animals from 32 counties, shipping them to eight different states.

“We can transport 20 animals out and 30 more will come in,” said Tran.

In fact, during our interview, that’s exactly what happened.

“Why do perfectly happy and healthy animals have to die when we can do something about it,” said Tran.

It’s a problem that was seriously exacerbated by COVID-19.

The number of litters kept going up. The number of vets available to perform spay and neuter surgeries went down.

So, once again, Tran and her team rushed to the rescue.

They recently got licensed and started their own spay and neuter clinic in Maury County meaning once the animals get shipped, they can be adopted right off the truck.

“It’s emotionally and physically hard but, sorry,” Tran said through tears. “It’s all worth it. It’s all worth it because we know what’s waiting for them on the other side,” said Tran.

Over the last two years they’ve transported more than 5,500 dogs and cats.

It sounds impressive, but the sad reality is they’re not even making a dent.

So now, CASA is putting out the all call.

“It’s going to take more than us and our organization. It’s going to take everybody understanding the importance of spay and neuter and understanding why its important to support your local shelters and local resources,” said Tran.

CASA relies solely on donations, but in addition to money, you can also donate old blankets and towels.

They have an Amazon wish list.

They also need volunteers and drivers.

For information on how to get involved visit Angels — Charlie’s Angels Saving Animals (casatransport.org)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.