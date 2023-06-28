Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder

Buchanan joins three other suspects awaiting court dates for the shooting death of Taliyah Frazier on May 30.
4-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot while in a car on Dickerson Pike on May 30.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fourth and last suspect wanted for the murder of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier in May has arrived in Nashville to face charges.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 18-year-old Lamarion Buchanan has been awaiting extradition to Nashville after he was captured in Thomasville, North Carolina, on June 7. Buchanan fled the Nashville area in a Greyhound bus after his three accomplices in the deadly shooting were arrested on June 6.

According to the reported details of the deadly incident, MNPD officers responded to 3049 Dickerson Pike on the night of May 30 and found a man and three children in a black Chevrolet Malibu sedan. The man was shot in the left arm, a 4-year-old girl was shot in the head, and a 2-year-old boy was grazed in the head.

The man and two children were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment. The 4-year-old girl, Taliyah Frazier, died from her injury the next day.

The investigation revealed the shooting occurred at a stop light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue. Buchanan, along with 23-year-old Trey Dennis, 18-year-old Kenlando Lewis, and 20-year-old Keimari Johnson, followed behind the black Malibu in a red Ford Taurus until they reached the light. That is when Buchanan allegedly began firing at the sedan in what MNPD considered a “targeted” shooting.

The man drove to where officers responded to get away from the shooters.

Previous Coverage:
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
Court date rescheduled for men accused of killing 4-year-old in Nashville

Buchanan was booked late Tuesday night in Davidson County and is charged with criminal homicide. He will appear in court on Thursday, June 29, to face charges. The other three men involved - Dennis, Lewis, and Johnson - are scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

