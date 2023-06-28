Lamarion Buchanan booked in Davidson County for 4-year-old’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fourth and last suspect wanted for the murder of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier in May has arrived in Nashville to face charges.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 18-year-old Lamarion Buchanan has been awaiting extradition to Nashville after he was captured in Thomasville, North Carolina, on June 7. Buchanan fled the Nashville area in a Greyhound bus after his three accomplices in the deadly shooting were arrested on June 6.

According to the reported details of the deadly incident, MNPD officers responded to 3049 Dickerson Pike on the night of May 30 and found a man and three children in a black Chevrolet Malibu sedan. The man was shot in the left arm, a 4-year-old girl was shot in the head, and a 2-year-old boy was grazed in the head.

The man and two children were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment. The 4-year-old girl, Taliyah Frazier, died from her injury the next day.

Three of the four defendants are in custody. They are Trey Dennis, 23; Kenlando Lewis, 18; & Keimari Johnson, 20. pic.twitter.com/ojGZ7hSltf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2023

The investigation revealed the shooting occurred at a stop light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue. Buchanan, along with 23-year-old Trey Dennis, 18-year-old Kenlando Lewis, and 20-year-old Keimari Johnson, followed behind the black Malibu in a red Ford Taurus until they reached the light. That is when Buchanan allegedly began firing at the sedan in what MNPD considered a “targeted” shooting.

The man drove to where officers responded to get away from the shooters.

Buchanan was booked late Tuesday night in Davidson County and is charged with criminal homicide. He will appear in court on Thursday, June 29, to face charges. The other three men involved - Dennis, Lewis, and Johnson - are scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

UPDATE: Lamarion Buchanan is in custody in Thomasville, NC. He took a Greyhound bus out of Nashville last week. Authorities in NC worked with information provided by the MNPD to arrest him overnight. pic.twitter.com/9ysZ6qlh0l — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 7, 2023

