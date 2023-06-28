How to work out during a heat wave without getting sick

Physiologist Karen Dyer says that preparation is key, “Hydrate before you exercise, hydrate during exercise and hydrate after.”
Sun beating down on the Gulf Coast Monday -- as our area is now under an excessive heat warning.
Sun beating down on the Gulf Coast Monday -- as our area is now under an excessive heat warning.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Excessive heat is moving into Middle Tennessee and some doctors want you to think twice before you work out in the hot weather outside.

Satorie Neely says she’s been wanting to get outside more.

”It’s really hot out here I don’t always come out in direct heat, so I knew if I was going to be out here, I needed a lot of water and to stay hydrated,” Neely said.

She says with the heat at the top of her mind she had to prepare before her walk.

“I made sure I ate before I came out here today and that’s pretty much it and make sure I can get in the shade at least a little bit,” she said.

Physiologist Karen Dyer says that preparation is key, ”Hydrate before you exercise, hydrate during exercise and hydrate after.”

She emphasizes hydration because that’s the most common heat-related problem she sees.

”When you get dehydrated, and your electrolytes get out of balance it can affect your heart functions as well,” Dyer said.

She says these are some warning signs to look out for:

  • Excessive thirst
  • Feeling lightheaded or nauseous
  • Dizziness

“When that happens you need to get out of the sun you need to get into the shade preferably if you can get indoors,” Dyer said.

If you have to work out outside, she recommends reducing the difficulty or time of the workout.

“Wear light clothing, moisture-wicking clothing because again when you’re sweating and it’s humid that sweat is not going to help you to cool off.”

And maybe take a break like Satorie, ”It’s good to just sit down drink some water and replenish yourself when you’re out here in the heat.”

Dyer also recommends if the temperature and the humidity add up to equal 150 or more, don’t work out at all.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.
Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station

Latest News

Fans buzz with excitement over NHL Draft
Protecting your license plates from being stolen
The different types of heat alerts
Dangers of hot cars
Midstate organization says innocent animals are being euthanized