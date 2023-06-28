How to work out during a heat wave without getting sick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Excessive heat is moving into Middle Tennessee and some doctors want you to think twice before you work out in the hot weather outside.

Satorie Neely says she’s been wanting to get outside more.

”It’s really hot out here I don’t always come out in direct heat, so I knew if I was going to be out here, I needed a lot of water and to stay hydrated,” Neely said.

She says with the heat at the top of her mind she had to prepare before her walk.

“I made sure I ate before I came out here today and that’s pretty much it and make sure I can get in the shade at least a little bit,” she said.

Physiologist Karen Dyer says that preparation is key, ”Hydrate before you exercise, hydrate during exercise and hydrate after.”

She emphasizes hydration because that’s the most common heat-related problem she sees.

”When you get dehydrated, and your electrolytes get out of balance it can affect your heart functions as well,” Dyer said.

She says these are some warning signs to look out for:

Excessive thirst

Feeling lightheaded or nauseous

Dizziness

“When that happens you need to get out of the sun you need to get into the shade preferably if you can get indoors,” Dyer said.

If you have to work out outside, she recommends reducing the difficulty or time of the workout.

“Wear light clothing, moisture-wicking clothing because again when you’re sweating and it’s humid that sweat is not going to help you to cool off.”

And maybe take a break like Satorie, ”It’s good to just sit down drink some water and replenish yourself when you’re out here in the heat.”

Dyer also recommends if the temperature and the humidity add up to equal 150 or more, don’t work out at all.

