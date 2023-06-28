Horse rescued from creek in Williamson County

The horse became stuck after attempting to jump across the water, according to Williamson County Fire and Rescue.
Crews rescue horse who became stuck in a creek on Monday.
Crews rescue horse who became stuck in a creek on Monday.(Williamson County Fire and Rescue)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A horse was rescued from a creek after becoming stuck on Monday.

The horse had attempted to jump across the water when it became trapped, according to Williamson County Fire and Rescue. The rescue team assisted the Williamson County Animal Center and helped guide the horse back to the shoreline.

WCFR crews used a fire hose to help guide the horse out of the water. The horse was removed safely and sustained no injuries.

After successfully reaching the shore, the animal reportedly required more encouragement to get on its feet.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

