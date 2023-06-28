Franklin alderman criticizes BNA over support of Juneteenth festival

“To put it mildly, our citizens are outraged and angry,” the letter says.
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin County alderman wrote a letter in June to the Nashville International Airport board expressing “outrage” over its monetary support of a Franklin organization dedicated to pushing justice and equity for Black residents.

In the letter, alderman Gabrielle Hanson said more than a dozen Franklin residents had reached out to her with “concern over BNA paying thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to support what is the equivalent to Franklin’s local BLM chapter, Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition.” The airport made a donation to help support the Juneteenth Festival in Franklin, hosted by the FJEC.

“It is incomprehensible to think that an airport in Nashville would want to support an organization, in one of America’s most revered small town’s, that believes in defunding the police, reparations and other radical social justice platforms,” Hanson’s letter says, asserting the Black Lives Matter movement led to civil unrest.

“To put it mildly, our citizens are outraged and angry,” the letter says. “I have to agree, I don’t want my tax dollars or fees off of plane tickets going to radical agendas either.”

However, in a response from the airport, officials said Hanson made an erroneous assumption. The money going to benefit the minority organization and Juneteenth celebration was simply a charitable donation and not taxpayer money, said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, in a responding letter.

“The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority regrets that you disagree with our decision to contribute to the Juneteenth Festival in Franklin … BNA proudly supports a myriad of organizations that reflect our diverse and growing community throughout Middle Tennessee,” Kreulen wrote. “The citizens and passengers we serve come from all different walks of life, including race and socioeconomic status. It’s our goal to be an active and engaged airport that, as a community partner, enhances our region’s quality of life. We are active members of, and contributors to, many different organizations – nonprofit, civic, and educational – throughout our community. In all cases, these are reputable organizations that benefit our diverse community and share our core values of Respect, Integrity, Service, and Excellence.”

The donation to the organization was a charitable donation “not linked to your taxpayer money in any way,” Kreulen said, adding in fact, BNA receives no local tax dollars.

In her letter, Hanson demanded the airport withdraw its financial support of FJEC and donate to the African American Heritage Society instead.

“Is it the mission of BNA to support African American organizations? Is it the mission of BNA to support Juneteenth? Is it the mission of BNA to support radical agendas that are dividing our country? That is the question our citizens would like answered.”

Hanson recently faced controversy after she reportedly made claims about unfounded motives for the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Read the full letters below.

Ethics commission dismisses Covenant parents’ complaints over alderman’s unfounded claims
Covenant parent calls for Franklin alderman to resign

