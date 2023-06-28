First Alert Forecast: Temps continue to climb

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and a Heat Advisory is in effect across southern Kentucky starting tomorrow and lasting through Friday evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105-115 are expected during each afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY

We’ll be back near, if not into, the 90s on Wednesday with a few more afternoon clouds in the afternoon. I can’t totally rule out a shower, but most of the area will stay dry.

While the main focus on Thursday will be highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits, I also can’t totally rule out a passing shower or storm in the afternoon.

The same goes for Friday, but the bigger story is the excessive heat building back in with some areas even pushing for that 100° mark by the afternoon.

Any storm that does develop with this intense heat and humidity could be on the strong-to-severe side. So while the main story for our First Alert Days continues to be the heat, make sure you are weather ready for any storm that develops.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs well into the 90s on Saturday with heat index values still well into the triple digits. The day will start dry, but some showers and storms look to develop late in the day. Sunday looks cooler, with highs near 90 with a few showers and storms. Temperatures drop back in the 80s by Monday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.