First Alert Forecast: Extreme weather the rest of the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and a Heat Advisory is in effect across southern Kentucky starting tomorrow and lasting through Friday evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105-115 are expected each afternoon.

WARM NIGHT:

Tonight mostly clear, a little more humid and warm with the low in the low 70s.

EXCESSIVE HEAT AND A FEW STORMS TO END THE WEEK:

A complex of storms could track through the Central and Eastern parts of the Mid State tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Strong winds are the biggest threat. Once clouds clear, the sun will come out in full force. Highs will be well into the 90s with dangerous triple digit heat indices for the afternoon.

Friday will be even hotter. The 100° mark could be met for the first time this year for areas like Nashville. Excessive heat warnings stay in effect. A stray shower or storm will be a possibility.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Highs stay well into the 90s on Saturday with heat index values still well into the triple digits. The morning starts off dry, but some showers and storms will track through the Mid State at times during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s with more showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK AND INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Next week will start off hot again with highs in the low 90s. More showers and storm chances persist Monday and Tuesday, the 4th of July.

