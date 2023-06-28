Fans flock to Nashville for NHL draft

The first round was surrounded by a block party with live music and other free events outside Bridgestone Arena.
Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena(WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans started lining up early Wednesday morning to get the best spots for the NHL Draft in Nashville.

The first round was surrounded by a block party with live music and other free events outside Bridgestone Arena.

Fans from all around the world traveled to Nashville to see the top prospects get drafted by their favorite team. Everyone WSMV4 talked with wanted to see Connor Bedard, who is projected to go number one overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I’ve been watching Bedard, his highlights, since he was like 14,” Detroit native Jordan Poma said. “I’ve been wanting to come to this draft for a long time. I’m just very happy to be here and watch Bedard get drafted.”

This draft week is part of the Predators 25th anniversary season, and fans said this marks a milestone in the growth of hockey in Nashville.

“It’s a pretty special experience,” Derek Puma said. “I’m excited to be down here. I’m excited to check it out and to say, ‘hey, this is like an experience that a lot of people really don’t get.’”

Puma is hoping someone the Preds pick in the draft will help the team win a Stanley Cup and have a parade down Broadway, exactly where fans are partying this week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.
Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station

Latest News

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect for most across the Mid State.
First Alert Forecast: Extreme weather the rest of the week
Jimmie Johnson's in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Boil Water Notice
Boil water notice lifted following ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Smoke from Canada wildfires causing air quality issues