Fans flock to Nashville for NHL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans started lining up early Wednesday morning to get the best spots for the NHL Draft in Nashville.

The first round was surrounded by a block party with live music and other free events outside Bridgestone Arena.

Fans from all around the world traveled to Nashville to see the top prospects get drafted by their favorite team. Everyone WSMV4 talked with wanted to see Connor Bedard, who is projected to go number one overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I’ve been watching Bedard, his highlights, since he was like 14,” Detroit native Jordan Poma said. “I’ve been wanting to come to this draft for a long time. I’m just very happy to be here and watch Bedard get drafted.”

This draft week is part of the Predators 25th anniversary season, and fans said this marks a milestone in the growth of hockey in Nashville.

“It’s a pretty special experience,” Derek Puma said. “I’m excited to be down here. I’m excited to check it out and to say, ‘hey, this is like an experience that a lot of people really don’t get.’”

Puma is hoping someone the Preds pick in the draft will help the team win a Stanley Cup and have a parade down Broadway, exactly where fans are partying this week.

