Excessive Heat: The Most Frequent Weather-related Cause of Death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heat causes the most weather-related deaths each year, not floods or hurricanes

In 2022, there were nearly 150 heat related deaths in the U.S. This beats out all other weather extremes by far.

Heat related illnesses can happen when the body’s ability to cool itself is challenge or when fluid levels decrease resulting in dehydration.

The two most common heat dangers to be aware of are heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The graphic below details the 2:

Some ways to combat heat-related illnesses are to hydrate, take breaks in the shade (or A/C), and if you feel overheated, try taking a cool shower or using a cold compress. In doing this, you can lower your body’s internal temperatures.

