Boil water notice lifted following ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
The Overton County Sheriff’s Department reported the notice was lifted just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boil water notice has been lifted in Overton and Pickett counties, according to Overton-Pickett E911.
Previous Coverage:
The notice was originally issued following a “problem” at the Livingston Water Treatment Plant. Officials with Overton-Pickett E-911 said the issue was due to an electrical transformer failure, which disabled equipment necessary for proper water treatment.
