Boil water notice lifted following ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant

The Overton County Sheriff’s Department reported the notice was lifted just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Boil Water Notice
Boil Water Notice
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boil water notice has been lifted in Overton and Pickett counties, according to Overton-Pickett E911.

The Overton County Sheriff’s Department reported the notice was lifted just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Previous Coverage:
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant

The notice was originally issued following a “problem” at the Livingston Water Treatment Plant. Officials with Overton-Pickett E-911 said the issue was due to an electrical transformer failure, which disabled equipment necessary for proper water treatment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.
Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1

Latest News

Jimmie Johnson's in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Smoke from Canada wildfires causing air quality issues
Air Quality alerts issued in Clarksville, Hopkinsville due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Air quality alerts issued in Clarksville, Hopkinsville due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Heat caused the most weather-related fatalities in 2022.
Excessive Heat: The Most Frequent Weather-related Cause of Death