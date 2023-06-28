Boil water notice lifted following ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boil water notice has been lifted in Overton and Pickett counties, according to Overton-Pickett E911.

The Overton County Sheriff’s Department reported the notice was lifted just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The notice was originally issued following a “problem” at the Livingston Water Treatment Plant. Officials with Overton-Pickett E-911 said the issue was due to an electrical transformer failure, which disabled equipment necessary for proper water treatment.

