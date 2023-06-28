Air quality alerts issued in Clarksville, Hopkinsville due to Canadian wildfire smoke

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Air quality alerts have been issued for Clarksville and Hopkinsville due to dense wildfire smoke from Canada, according to the Tennessee Air Quality Forecast Program.

Currently, both Clarksville and Hopkinsville are in Code Orange for Wednesday, June 28. Orange means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Air quality has begun to deteriorate near the TN border this morning as dense wildfire smoke from Canada has made its way south, impacting the Clarksville, TN Metro area,” the Tennessee Air Quality Forecast Program said.

“Forecast models show potential impacts lasting for much of the remainder of the day today. Today, plan for air quality levels to reach into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Winds are expected to disperse the smoke by tomorrow resulting in better air quality conditions statewide.”

How to reduce exposure:

  • Choose less strenuous activities so you don’t breathe as hard
  • Shorten the amount of time you’re active outdoors
  • Be active outdoors when air quality improves

