Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was flown to Nashville after her car was hit by a train on Tuesday morning in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County EMA, a woman in a red Ford Explorer was hit by a single-car CSX train and pushed roughly 500 feet down the tracks.

Multiple agencies responded to Columbia Pike west of Homestead Manor, where the SUV came to rest. Willamson County EMA said the CSX train was conducting track assessments when it hit the SUV.

The woman was critically injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, according to Williamson County EMA.

No other injuries have been reported and no hazardous leaks from either the CSX train or the SUV occurred from the crash.

