Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station

Emergency personnel responded to the crash on Columbia Pike early Tuesday morning.
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.(WCEMA)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was flown to Nashville after her car was hit by a train on Tuesday morning in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County EMA, a woman in a red Ford Explorer was hit by a single-car CSX train and pushed roughly 500 feet down the tracks.

Multiple agencies responded to Columbia Pike west of Homestead Manor, where the SUV came to rest. Willamson County EMA said the CSX train was conducting track assessments when it hit the SUV.

The woman was critically injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, according to Williamson County EMA.

No other injuries have been reported and no hazardous leaks from either the CSX train or the SUV occurred from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Walton County Sheriff's Office
Nashville man dies after drowning incident at Florida beach
Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.
Police identify man killed at Edgehill apartment complex, detectives pursuing ‘strong leads’
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
TN Most Wanted: Henry Co. inmate back in custody, one still on the run
Mail thief caught on camera in Green Hills
Spike in mail thefts in Green Hills creating frustration

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Fewer Tennessee counties designated ‘distressed’, Gov. Lee says
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika resigns after alleged sex abuse coverups
FILE
Dickson County business owner indicted
Tennessee Tech Generic
Tennessee Tech course trains students for mass shooting situations