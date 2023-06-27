Top hockey prospects hold youth clinic ahead of NHL Draft in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ahead of Wednesday’s NHL Draft, some of the top prospects took time to help teach the next generation of players at a youth clinic in Nashville.

It was an experience the young hockey players said they would never forget after taking the ice with some of their heroes that are about to break out on the biggest stage.

Projected number one overall pick Connor Bedard helped lead the clinic. They did stick, skating and shooting drills in small groups on the Predators practice rink.

“I took a photo of her with Connor Bedard,” Lindsey Stack said about her daughter, Ambrielle. “She did stick skills with Connor Bedard. Hands down the best experience she is ever going to have!”

“Some of them are the best hockey players in the world,” player Millie Altom said. “I want to know what’s their favorite chirp and what is their (goal celebration). How they can teach me them and how I can teach them my (goal celebration). There’s lots of different things.”

Members of the Player Inclusion Coalition also got on the ice to show the young kids that hockey is for everyone.

“I wish I was doing it,” Millie’s mom, Jenn Altom, said. “It’s so much fun. She seeks out these people but is more excited to play the games and compete with the other people. And then if she gets to compete with Sarah Nurse of Abby Roque, that makes it even better.”

Altom is hopeful this week of draft events will help grow the hockey community in Nashville to get more people playing the game.

