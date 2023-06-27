These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/WBIR) - Tennessee is about to get a new set of laws going into effect on July 1.

These laws were passed by the General Assembly during the latest legislative session.

Here’s a look at the laws coming into effect:

Law requires students to be expelled at least a year for making mass threats:

Students who bring a gun to school, assault teachers, are found with drugs or threaten mass violence against the school could face a year’s expulsion. School leaders could intervene and make case-by-case changes.

Law banning gender-affirmed care for transgender youth:

This law bans forms of gender-affirming care for minors. It can include banning puberty blockers or hormone therapy. The law doesn’t limit the ban to gender-affirming surgeries or drug prescriptions.

It states that trans youth already undergoing gender-affirming care as of July 1 will lose access to it after March 31, 2024, in Tennessee. Those who have not received the care by July 1 will be unable to start receiving it in the state, according to the ACLU.

Law requires the death penalty to be carried out within 30 business days of appeals or post-conviction relief:

The law requires people sentenced to death to be executed within 30 business days after an appeal and the “exhaustion of all available methods of post-conviction relief.”

It also allows juries to decide whether a person’s death sentence should be expedited. Juries would have to unanimously decide to speed up the process, and it’s only available for those who’ve been convicted of first-degree murder.

Law implements fines for not slowing down or moving over for stopped cars with hazard lights on:

This law implements fines for drivers who don’t move over or slow down for cars stopped with their hazard lights on. If you don’t pull over or slow down, you could face a fine of $250 to $500 for the first offense, jail time and up to $2,500 for more violations.

Students can report professors who teach ‘divisive concepts’ under new law:

This law restricts universities from using state funds for meetings or activities of an organization that “endorses or promotes a divisive concept.” Students and employees can also file a report if they believe the school violated the law.

