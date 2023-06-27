South Nashville neighborhood group raising money to pay for mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just a few yards away from the Nashville Zoo motorists passed under a bridge with three columns covered in a colorful mural on Nolensville Pike.

But what some people don’t know is the group behind the mural and what it represents.

”Each column represents a different continent where the different people from our community come from,” said Sherry McCall.

McCall is the president of the Glencliff Neighborhood Group. The group worked with state leaders, CSX, various organizations and their community to create a new mural after the existing mural had graffiti.

In 2021, the goal was for the community to beautify columns on a bridge that they said was once an eyesore and at one point showcased derogatory messages. The group wanted to restore the old mural after graffiti and other messages coverages parts of the column. The mural was complete at the end of May 2023.

”A lot of graffiti on it ... swastika’s, vulgar language, things like that, and we really want to restore it,” said McCall.

McCall recalls the process stating that restoring this mural on this bridge took a lot of planning, fundraising and hard work.

She said they accrued extra expenses totaling $100,000. Some of the expenses included paying an off-duty officer during the mural project and a security company to help with traffic.

“We were not expecting to have to pay for security or to pay for the road being blocked. We were under the impression that TDOT would do that,” said McCall.

Even though the mural is complete, paying it off is now the goal. They were able to finish the mural after a neighbor loaned the group $20,000 at 0% interest. However, the group wants to pay the neighbor back within six months.

In April, the neighborhood group held a campaign to raise funds. Now in the median drivers will see a sign that says “Support the Mural” with a QR code directing them to the fundraising efforts.

”This was an important project not just to this community but to Nashville in general,” said McCall.

For this Glencliff community the painting serves a bigger purpose.

”We did this for families that drive down that street everyday. We did this for the people that come to visit Nashville so that they don’t have to drive down and see that, and I hope that you would feel like it’s worth it to help us finish paying for this project that was needed,” said McCall.

McCall said they have received financial donations from the Nashville Zoo, businesses, the Metro Arts Commission and community members so far. They want to raise $20,000.

