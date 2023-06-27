NHL honors Covenant school shooting officers at awards show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police were honored on one of hockey’s biggest nights on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.

During the NHL Awards show, the league took time to honor the officers who rushed toward danger during The Covenant School shooting in March.

“I’d like you to meet two brave first responders who put their lives at risk on that terrible day in March,” The Covenant School Director of Enrollment Ben Gatlin said. “Detective Mike Collazo and Sergeant Jeff Mathes, gentlemen, thank you for everything you do.”

The two officers joined outgoing Predators General Manager David Poile, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Gatlin to present the King Clancy Memorial Trophy given to the NHL player who best shows leadership on and off the ice.

Mikael Backlund from the Calgary Flames was presented the award.

The NHL Awards show on Monday kicks off a week of NHL activities in Nashville.

