New Delta-8 law hopes to keep THC gummies away from kids

The new legislation is set to go into effect July 1.
Delta-8
Delta-8
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the many goals of new legislation regarding delta-8 THC is to help keep hemp-derived cannabinoid gummies out of the wrong hands, specifically, the hands of children.

This new law will regulate delta-8 cartridges, gummies and more products and changes the buying age to 21 years old. It also requires products to be sold in child-proof packaging and be without child-like images.

Adam Ginsberg owns Green Treez, a cannabis dispensary in West Nashville and Hendersonville. He says, “This is serious stuff. This can produce the types of feelings that you want, it helps a lot of people in many ways but be responsible about it.”

Ginsberg says he’s preparing for the new legislation to take effect. One big change is a tax increase on delta-8 products.

“Initially you’re going to get some consumers being a little alarmed about the six percent tax,” he said.

Ginsberg added that the tax will be the biggest impact on his business.

He says he was two steps ahead on the other precautions the state will now regulate, “We had gotten rid of edibles that were shaped like gummies from manufacturers I crossed them from off the list, about a year ago.”

It’s not just the shape of the gummies that have to change; there are new labeling and packaging requirements too. The law also shifts the age requirement to buy them to 21.

“We’ve always just treated it as such you know these are products that bring medicinal and or recreational feelings and you shouldn’t just be able to get them if you’re a child,” Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg shares what he thinks will keep these types of gummies away from children, “I think by in large I really think this is people who are not being responsible with the product once they get them home.”

The law is set to take effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Walton County Sheriff's Office
Nashville man dies after drowning incident at Florida beach
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
TN Most Wanted: Both escaped Henry Co. inmates back in custody
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.
Police identify man killed at Edgehill apartment complex, detectives pursuing ‘strong leads’

Latest News

Connor Bedard and other top NHL prospects helped teach local Nashville youth hockey players...
Top hockey prospects hold youth clinic ahead of NHL Draft in Nashville
Car.
Here’s how to keep your family’s car safe when traveling during the summer
New surveillance video revealed in court shows Horace Williamson and Demontrey Logsdon and the...
First suspect found guilty of all counts in The Cobra bar murders
Distressed TN counties drop to lowest in state history