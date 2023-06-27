New Delta-8 law hopes to keep THC gummies away from kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the many goals of new legislation regarding delta-8 THC is to help keep hemp-derived cannabinoid gummies out of the wrong hands, specifically, the hands of children.

This new law will regulate delta-8 cartridges, gummies and more products and changes the buying age to 21 years old. It also requires products to be sold in child-proof packaging and be without child-like images.

Adam Ginsberg owns Green Treez, a cannabis dispensary in West Nashville and Hendersonville. He says, “This is serious stuff. This can produce the types of feelings that you want, it helps a lot of people in many ways but be responsible about it.”

Ginsberg says he’s preparing for the new legislation to take effect. One big change is a tax increase on delta-8 products.

“Initially you’re going to get some consumers being a little alarmed about the six percent tax,” he said.

Ginsberg added that the tax will be the biggest impact on his business.

He says he was two steps ahead on the other precautions the state will now regulate, “We had gotten rid of edibles that were shaped like gummies from manufacturers I crossed them from off the list, about a year ago.”

It’s not just the shape of the gummies that have to change; there are new labeling and packaging requirements too. The law also shifts the age requirement to buy them to 21.

“We’ve always just treated it as such you know these are products that bring medicinal and or recreational feelings and you shouldn’t just be able to get them if you’re a child,” Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg shares what he thinks will keep these types of gummies away from children, “I think by in large I really think this is people who are not being responsible with the product once they get them home.”

The law is set to take effect July 1.

