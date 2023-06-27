NES to halt disconnections during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Electric Service will halt disconnections through July 4 due to expected extreme temperatures, according to an NES media release.

Middle Tennessee is expected to see temperatures in the 90s or warmer throughout the weekend. To keep customers safe, NES said it will cease disconnection from June 29 through July 4.

“Everyone’s at risk when temperatures rise above 90 degrees, but the elderly are most susceptible to heat-related illness and death. Air conditioning is the strongest protection against heat-related illness,” the utility provider said in the release. “If there’s no A/C at home, consider visiting a shopping mall or public library for a few hours, and don’t forget to drink plenty of water. Cooling centers may also be available throughout the community.”

NES released these tips to help keep down electricity costs during the summer:

Set your thermostat no lower than 78 degrees. Use ceiling fans to keep air flowing when you’re at home and to reduce the feels-like temperature when you’re in a room. Remember to turn a fan off when you leave the room. Fans cool people, not rooms.

Put off chores that involve electric appliances, such as dishwashing and laundry, during peak power times (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.).

Use the microwave instead of the oven for cooking your meals.

Turn off lights when you leave the room and unplug unused electronics.

Keep garage doors closed as much as possible. This will help slow hot air from trickling into your home.

Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home to block out some of the heat, while opening blinds on the shady side to provide natural lighting without raising the temperature.

Customers struggling to pay their NES bill should call Customer Relations at 615-736-6900 for information on available assistance.

