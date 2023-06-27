Nashville Predators release 2023-24 season schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have released their 2023-24 season schedule and Smashville’s home opener is set for October 12.

To kick off the season, the puck will drop for the Preds on the road in Tampa Bay on Oct. 10 before they’ll face the Seattle Kraken for their home opener in Bridgestone Arena.

This is the first time since the 2018 season Nashville will open the regular season on the road. They’re slated to play home games on 15 Tuesdays, 12 Saturdays, eight Thursdays, three Wednesdays, two Mondays and one Sunday.

December will be Smashville’s busiest month with 15 games.

