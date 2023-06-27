Man charged after leading deputies on cross-county pursuit in stolen car, sheriff’s office says

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing nearly 20 charges after leading deputies in Franklin County on a cross-county pursuit into Marion County in a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies pursued a stolen car driven by Bryan Ray Phillips from Franklin County into Marion County. Phillips exited the interstate in Kimball and crashed into a tree.

He then fled from the crash on foot, FCSO said. That’s when Kimball Police, Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Franklin Co. deputies set a perimeter around the area.

THP provided a helicopter to assist in the search, however, it was eventually called off, FCSO said. Later on, Phillips was found by Kimball Police officers and taken into custody.

He’s facing felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, burglary, vandalism, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest charges in Marion County.

In Franklin County, Phillips is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated burglary, felony evading, burglary, theft of property and two counts of vandalism.

