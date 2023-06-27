First suspect found guilty of all counts in The Cobra bar murders


By Michael Warrick and Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Horace Williamson was found guilty on all counts in connection with the double-murder outside The Cobra bar in August 2018.

Williamson stands as the accused accomplice in the violent robbery and shooting deaths of two people.

Williamson was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and felon in possession of a weapon.

For much of the last week, prosecutors have tried piecing together a series of crimes in an attempt to identify Williamson as one of the men in the surveillance video of The Cobra double murder.

Prosecutors said Demontrey Logsdon is the man who shot Brandon Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio in August 2018, but they allege Williamson helped in the robbery and sexually abused two of the victims before driving the getaway car.

