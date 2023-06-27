Houston murder suspect arrested in Madison, Metro Police says

James E. Thomas is accused of killing a 41-year-old man in April.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(MNPD)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Texas in April was arrested Monday afternoon in Nashville, Metro Police said.

Metro Police officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested James E. Thomas, 29, who is wanted for an April 18 fatal shooting.

After receiving word from Houston authorities that Thomas was thought to be in Middle Tennessee, Metro Police detectives and Task Force member Jason Cregan developed information that Thomas was in Nashville. He was arrested without incident at a home on Sioux Terrace in Madison. Police said a pistol was recovered.

Thomas is accused in the murder of a 41-year-old man at a Houston apartment complex. He is being held in Nashville as a fugitive from justice. His bond has been set at $250,000.

