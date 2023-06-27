GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother

GRAPHIC WARNING: Police say two of the suspect's children were hospitalized for stab wounds and ingesting cleaning chemicals. (WILX, ALBION POLICE, CNN)
By Justin Kent, Seth Wells, WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police in Michigan have released dramatic bodycam footage that captured the moments officers stormed a house to find a mother allegedly holding her 2-year-old daughter underwater in the bathtub.

The 35-year-old mother was taken into police custody and is expected to be charged Tuesday. She is accused of attacking two of her children, who were hospitalized for their injuries, WILX reports.

Police said they received a call about 10:30 a.m. Saturday from the woman’s 15-year-old daughter. During the call, they said children could be heard screaming in the background.

“I know it was pretty frantic, and there was crying in the background and screaming. She was saying that her mom was trying to kill her sister,” said Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp.

An Albion Police officer and a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 911 call. Their body-worn cameras captured footage of part of the attack and officers’ heroic efforts to save the children’s lives.

Kipp said when the two officers arrived at the home, they had to kick in a locked door, where they found the suspect allegedly holding her 2-year-old daughter’s head underwater in the bathtub. The child was not breathing after being pulled from the water.

“They immediately pulled the child out of the bathtub and began doing CPR and were able to revive her rather quickly,” Kipp said.

Four children were in the home at the time of the incident.

Paramedics took the 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother to the hospital, where they were treated for stab wounds and ingesting cleaning chemicals. Kipp said they are in stable condition and doing well.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital because police said she may have ingested cleaning fluid. The 15-year-old girl who called 911 and an 8-year-old were seemingly unharmed, according to WILX.

The officers who responded to the call are being credited with saving lives, as a result of their quick response. Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in.

Kipp also said that officers had been to the home several times for domestic violence issues, where the mother was the victim. They said this was the first time they’d seen violence against the children.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Walton County Sheriff's Office
Nashville man dies after drowning incident at Florida beach
Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.
Police identify man killed at Edgehill apartment complex, detectives pursuing ‘strong leads’
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
TN Most Wanted: TBI searching for escaped Henry Co. inmates, both to be considered armed & dangerous
Mail thief caught on camera in Green Hills
Spike in mail thefts in Green Hills creating frustration

Latest News

Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
TN Most Wanted: Henry Co. inmate back in custody, one still on the run
Inmate caught in Henry County
The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee. resigns following allegations he mishandled sex abuse...
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge to weigh whether Trump’s New York criminal case should be moved to federal court
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says