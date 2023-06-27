First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat begins Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Days Thursday through Saturday as dangerous heat and humidity will be in control those days. The heat index will be between 105 and 114 degrees for much of the area. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight will remain clear and warm. By morning, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow’s weather will be similar to todays. Heat will stay under control with the high near 90. However, a little more cloud cover is expected at times. A few showers will be possible over our westernmost communities, too, as a dissipating batch of showers and storms moves through West Tennessee and western Middle Tennessee.

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY:

Unusual intense heat and stifling humidity will take hold on Thursday through Saturday.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for that time period. Minimize time outdoors then. Check on and assist those who need your help -- kids, elderly, and pets. Your home air conditioning system will have difficulty keeping the house comfortable, so consider keeping blinds closed throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The feels like temperature will range from 105 to 114 for most of Middle Tennessee. Nighttime will provide only subtle relief with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will return to the area late Saturday and Saturday night.

Thursday through Saturday, extreme heat is set to plague the Mid State. (wsmv)

NOT AS HOT WITH RAIN SUNDAY-TUESDAY:

Sunday through Tuesday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, but not an all-day rain-out. The highs will be in the low 90s.

