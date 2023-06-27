First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat coming our way

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: THURSDAY-SATURDAY

We’re expecting high temperatures in the Mid to upper 90s starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday.

On Friday, some spots will even make a run at 100°. Heat index values look to be well into the triple digits Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoon. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for areas along and west of I-65 for Thursday afternoon.

TODAY

Good sunshine is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. We should also notice a slight uptick in the humidity as well throughout the day.

MID AND LATE WEEK

We’ll be back near, if not into, the 90s on Wednesday with a few more afternoon clouds in the afternoon. I can’t totally rule out a shower, mainly west of I-65, but most of the area will stay dry.

While the main focus on Thursday will be highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits, I also can’t totally rule out a passing shower in the afternoon.

The same goes for Friday, but the bigger story is the excessive heat building back in with some areas even pushing for that 100° mark by the afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs well into the 90s on Saturday with heat index values still well into the triple digits. The day will start dry, but some showers and storms look to develop late in the day. Sunday looks cooler, with highs near 90 with a few showers and storms. Temperatures drop back in the 80s by Monday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

