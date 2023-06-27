First Alert Forecast: Blazing heat & stifling humidity start Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dangerous heat and humidity will be in control from Thursday through Saturday. The heat index will be between 105 and 114 degrees for much of the area. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy, seasonably hot, and moderately humid weather will continue this afternoon. Highs will be around 90. Rain is not expected.

Tonight will remain warm. By morning, temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow’s weather will be similar to todays. Heat will stay under control. However, a little more cloud cover is expected at times. A few showers will be possible over our westernmost communities, too, as a dissipating batch of showers and storms moves through West Tennessee and western Middle Tennessee.

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY:

Unusual intense heat and stifling humidity will take hold on Thursday through Saturday. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for that time period. Minimize time outdoors then. Check on and assist those who need your help -- kids, elderly, and pets. Your home air conditioning system will have difficulty keeping the house comfortable, so consider keeping blinds closed throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. The feels like temperature will range from 105 to 114 for most of Middle Tennessee. Nighttime will provide only subtle relief with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will return to the area late Saturday and Saturday night.

Extreme heat and humidity are likely from Thursday through Saturday. (WSMV)

SUNDAY & BEYOND:

Variably cloudy and more seasonable weather is expected for Sunday and beyond. Daytime heating induced showers and storms will develop on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday, the 4th of July, should be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

