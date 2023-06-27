Fewer Tennessee counties designated ‘distressed’, Gov. Lee says

Distressed counties are those that rank among the 10% most economically challenged counties in the nation, according to a state website.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee(Gov. Bill Lee/Youtube)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the number of distressed counties in the state has been reduced to eight, reportedly the fewest in Tennessee history.

Each year, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) prepares an index of county economic status for every county in the United States. Economic status designations are identified by measuring each county’s three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rate, the website says.

“Based on these indicators, each county is then categorized as distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive or attainment,” according to the website.

Lee said reducing the number of distressed counties marks a significant milestone in the mission to “accelerate the transformation of rural Tennessee.”

“In 2019, we began an administration-wide mission to expand opportunity for Tennesseans in rural areas, and our strategic workforce and infrastructure investments have resulted in an historic reduction of our state’s distressed counties,” Gov. Lee said. “What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all of Tennessee. As Tennessee experiences unprecedented economic growth and job creation, we’ll continue our work to prioritize rural communities so that Tennesseans in every county can thrive.”

Grundy and Morgan counties advanced out of the distressed designation this year, reducing the total number of distressed counties from 15 to eight since 2019, according to ARC. Lee credits investments in the workforce, education and infrastructure to help ensure economic growth and a better quality of life across rural Tennessee.

